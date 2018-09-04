THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One outcome into a season is way too soon to render reasonable judgment.

But if there’s one other result Clemson has to feel good about following college football’s opening weekend, it has to be the drubbing Florida State took Monday night at home against Virginia Tech.

Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva four-star defensive tackle Tyler Davis remains a priority target – so much so that position coach Todd Bates spent his post-game Saturday night on the road to watch Davis’ contest in Atlanta.