THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We reiterated earlier this week that in light of its turnover at the quarterback position, Clemson's staff intends to maintain its philosophy of simply targeting the best it can get.

The Tigers have backed that up with its chase of the nation’s top-ranked junior prospect. But they also remain involved with a couple of other candidates, including a junior four-star who has scheduled his trip to Death Valley for the season.