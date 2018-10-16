Tuesday Insider Notes
With No. 15 N.C. State coming to town for its most attractive home opponent to date, Clemson’s big recruiting weekend predictably will carry some significant North Carolina flavor.
One of the potential headlining visitors would be Sanford (N.C.) Lee County 2020 defensive end Desmond Evans.
Evans (6-6, 225), ranked No. 65 nationally by Rivals.com, told us that he is trying to make it to Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game.
