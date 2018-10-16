Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-16 06:05:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

With No. 15 N.C. State coming to town for its most attractive home opponent to date, Clemson’s big recruiting weekend predictably will carry some significant North Carolina flavor.

One of the potential headlining visitors would be Sanford (N.C.) Lee County 2020 defensive end Desmond Evans.

Evans (6-6, 225), ranked No. 65 nationally by Rivals.com, told us that he is trying to make it to Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game.

Rtuj9bqamlytu14szgro
Sanford (N.C.) four-star defensive end Desmond Evans.
Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}