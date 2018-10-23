Tuesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
We wouldn’t advise getting hopes up too much over the latest five-star connected to Clemson.
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star corner Chris Steele decommitted from USC last week, which predictably triggered a rush of interested suitors – Clemson at the front of the pack.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news