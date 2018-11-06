THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In the Monday Insider, we touched on a couple of the prominent juniors who attended Clemson’s 77-16 evisceration Saturday of Louisville.

One of the most interesting visitors was Folsom (Calif.) four-star Daniyel Ngata.

Ngata (5-9, 190), ranked No. 61 nationally by Rivals.com, is of course the brother of four-star receiver commitment Joseph Ngata.

Joseph used his official visit this past weekend because of his high school team’s expected extended playoff run – he’s a January enrollee. So Daniyel accompanied him on this trip, along with his parents.