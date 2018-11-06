Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-06 09:48:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In the Monday Insider, we touched on a couple of the prominent juniors who attended Clemson’s 77-16 evisceration Saturday of Louisville.

One of the most interesting visitors was Folsom (Calif.) four-star Daniyel Ngata.

Ngata (5-9, 190), ranked No. 61 nationally by Rivals.com, is of course the brother of four-star receiver commitment Joseph Ngata.

Joseph used his official visit this past weekend because of his high school team’s expected extended playoff run – he’s a January enrollee. So Daniyel accompanied him on this trip, along with his parents.

Gfvk3p4cs7zgfnqrxxac
Folsom (Calif.) four-star back Daniyel Ngata, who's rated ninth nationally among running back prospects.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}