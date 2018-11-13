Tuesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
We teased yesterday that multiple five-star underclassmen are expecting to be in attendance for Clemson’s 7 p.m. game with Duke on Saturday.
With the Tigers’ vaunted defensive line featuring prominently among the senior day honorees, it’s fitting if not formulated that Clemson will have some big-name replacement candidates watching.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news