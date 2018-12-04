THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We indicated that Clemson has historically covered the home turf the first day its coaches hit the road for the winter contact period.

That held to form Monday, and it kicked off just as foreshadowed in our Insider.

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School four-star defensive end Jordan Burch had a magnetic attraction, drawing defensive coordinator Brent Venables, defensive line coach Todd Bates and area recruiter Brandon Streeter to his school.

Burch (6-5, 255), ranked No. 67 nationally by Rivals.com, has already been firmly established as a priority by Clemson’s staff.

The Tigers understandably don’t chase nearly as many in-state prospects as they used to because of their increasingly national recruiting reach and high talent standard.