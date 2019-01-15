Ticker
football

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson’s elite junior day is shaping into a relative five-star festival.

Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and Catawissa (Penn.) Southern Columbia five-star receiver Julian Fleming announced their intentions Monday to attend the Tigers’ Jan. 26 junior day, while we have confirmed Marietta (Ga.) five-star tight end Arik Gilbert plans to go as well.

That raised the known number of anticipated five-stars to five.

Five-star lineman Bryan Bresee of Damascus (MD), the nation's No. 1-rated strongside end prospect.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Rivals.com has only designated 22 prospects as five-stars to date, and Clemson is believed to lead for the big one who says he’s not returning till the April spring game: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the nation’s No. 1 prospect.

