Clemson’s elite junior day is shaping into a relative five-star festival.

Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and Catawissa (Penn.) Southern Columbia five-star receiver Julian Fleming announced their intentions Monday to attend the Tigers’ Jan. 26 junior day, while we have confirmed Marietta (Ga.) five-star tight end Arik Gilbert plans to go as well.

That raised the known number of anticipated five-stars to five.