Clemson’s elite junior day is shaping into a relative five-star festival.
Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and Catawissa (Penn.) Southern Columbia five-star receiver Julian Fleming announced their intentions Monday to attend the Tigers’ Jan. 26 junior day, while we have confirmed Marietta (Ga.) five-star tight end Arik Gilbert plans to go as well.
That raised the known number of anticipated five-stars to five.
Rivals.com has only designated 22 prospects as five-stars to date, and Clemson is believed to lead for the big one who says he’s not returning till the April spring game: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the nation’s No. 1 prospect.
