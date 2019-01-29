Ticker
Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Dabo Swinney remains busy as the final week of the NCAA contact period is upon us heading into next week’s Feb. 6 National Signing Day.

As we indicated in our Monday Insider, Swinney will conduct his one allotted in-home visit today with Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star running back Jerrion Ealy. We expect Swinney to be accompanied by co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Ealy (5-9, 188), ranked No. 58 in the country, emerged as a heavy Clemson lean late in the fall, culminating in an Ole Miss decommitment to kick off this month. He subsequently took an official visit to Clemson.

Rivals100 star Jerrion Ealy is just about ready to reveal his college decision, which is now just over one week away.
