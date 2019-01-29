Tuesday Insider Notes
Dabo Swinney remains busy as the final week of the NCAA contact period is upon us heading into next week’s Feb. 6 National Signing Day.
As we indicated in our Monday Insider, Swinney will conduct his one allotted in-home visit today with Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star running back Jerrion Ealy. We expect Swinney to be accompanied by co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.
Ealy (5-9, 188), ranked No. 58 in the country, emerged as a heavy Clemson lean late in the fall, culminating in an Ole Miss decommitment to kick off this month. He subsequently took an official visit to Clemson.
