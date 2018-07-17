Tuesday Night Update
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
SUNSET, S.C. -- Dabo Swinney held court with the media once again Tuesday evening to wrap up his annual golf outing at The Reserve.
Here's a rundown (informal; footnotes):
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news