-- Xavier Thomas is coming.
Two games this season was all it took for us to make the following proclamation:
Xavier Thomas is the next big thing on Clemson's defense. Only a matter of time before he becomes a bonafide star.
Before Saturday's game against Syracuse, we told another media member: "By his junior year, this guy is going to get some Heisman votes."
This drew a surprised look, but Thomas is just that rare type of player who can impact a game to such a degree that he is every bit capable of causing Heisman voters to rethink their traditional favor given to offensive guys.
