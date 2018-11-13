THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Normally when you're talking Clemson and tackles for loss, you're talking Clemson's defense.

That's been the hallmark of this amazing run under Brent Venables, and this season is no exception with the Tigers ranked second nationally in the statistic at 9.9 per game.

A much more under-the-radar development has been the offense's ability to avoid tackles for loss.

No, it's not the sexiest thing to talk about. But boy is it important over the long term to keep yourself in manageable down and distances.