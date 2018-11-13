Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-13 14:56:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Tuesday Update

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

Normally when you're talking Clemson and tackles for loss, you're talking Clemson's defense.

That's been the hallmark of this amazing run under Brent Venables, and this season is no exception with the Tigers ranked second nationally in the statistic at 9.9 per game.

A much more under-the-radar development has been the offense's ability to avoid tackles for loss.

No, it's not the sexiest thing to talk about. But boy is it important over the long term to keep yourself in manageable down and distances.

Tony Elliott is in his fourth season as Clemson's co-offensive coordinator.
AP
