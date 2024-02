BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our second Insider of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, there is a new development to report on a four-star prospect who attended Clemson's Elite Retreat last month.

Also, we've got the goods on an in-state four-star prospect we continue to closely track after he received a visit from Clemson assistant coach Mike Reed.

TUESDAY P.M. INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

************************

BIG FEBRUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!