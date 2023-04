Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

In our second recruiting feature of the day, we have updates on two four-star prospects who are headed to Clemson's campus tomorrow.

Also, we have more intel to report on two more four-star prospects who were in town over the weekend. First-year Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is about to return the favor by visiting both during the Spring Evaluation Period.

And the latest we have on Greensboro (N.C.) four-star wide receiver and Clemson offer Alex Taylor.

TUESDAY P.M. INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

More MARKED DOWN Clemson gear in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!