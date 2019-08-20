After spending more time on Clemson's campus Tuesday, Tigerillustrated.com has additional team-related nuggets to release, including ...

-- A Tuesday afternoon update on 5-star true freshman Joe Ngata.

-- What we saw from Clemson's second-team offensive line Tuesday.

-- The latest on 5-star sophomore cornerback and return specialist Derion Kendrick.

-- The starters Clemson's staff has appointed to kickoff coverage.

-- The latest on true freshman back Mikey Dukes.

-- Another update on Clemson's tight end rotation.

-- The latest on four-star true freshman Frank Ladson.

TUESDAY PRACTICE NUGGETS

A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIPTION IS NOW 50% OFF!!!

Click HERE to subscribe and take advantage of this HALF OFF promotion, preseason special!

PROMO CODE: Clemson2019

For existing registered users not yet subscribed who wish to take advantage of the promotion, please click HERE to sign up.