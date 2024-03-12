BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on Roswell (Ga.) Rivals100 offensive lineman Josh Petty.

We have additional intel to report on Bogart (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle and weekend Clemson visitor Christian Garrett and Rivals100 defender (DB) Anquon Fegans of Alabaster, Ala., who was also in Clemson over the weekend.

And we have more to share with subscribers on a top 10 national recruit who will be in Clemson this week.

TUESDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

**********************

BIG MARCH DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!