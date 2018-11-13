THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson will have a dozen of its commitments in for official visits this weekend.

In our eye, the most important of those on the attendance list is Pensacola (Fla.) offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn.

One of the Tigers’ two uncommitted official visitors will be Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star interior offensive lineman Will Putnam.

Putnam is big on relationships; not only is Clemson perhaps behind in that regard as far as advanced relationships with the coaches, but Putnam hasn’t had a chance to meet and spend time with any Clemson players or commitments.