Tuesday Update
-- This defense is still in some shock over how much it was abused Saturday night.
Christian Wilkins encapsulated the feelings of everyone when he said this yesterday:
"We're just not used to things like that happening."
Indeed.
Last quarterback to throw for 400-plus yards against Clemson? That would be Jameis Winston way back in 2013.
Texas A&M had 18 passing plays of 10 yards or more.
