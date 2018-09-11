Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-11 14:11:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Tuesday Update

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- This defense is still in some shock over how much it was abused Saturday night.

Christian Wilkins encapsulated the feelings of everyone when he said this yesterday:

"We're just not used to things like that happening."

Indeed.

Last quarterback to throw for 400-plus yards against Clemson? That would be Jameis Winston way back in 2013.

Texas A&M had 18 passing plays of 10 yards or more.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}