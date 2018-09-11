THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- This defense is still in some shock over how much it was abused Saturday night.

Christian Wilkins encapsulated the feelings of everyone when he said this yesterday:

"We're just not used to things like that happening."

Indeed.

Last quarterback to throw for 400-plus yards against Clemson? That would be Jameis Winston way back in 2013.

Texas A&M had 18 passing plays of 10 yards or more.