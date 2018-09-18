THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The past few years have presented a fascinating cat-and-mouse game between offenses and defenses.

When Dabo Swinney hired Chad Morris from Tulsa to bring tempo and spread stuff to the ACC, the biggest reason was presenting something that ACC defenses weren't used to seeing.

Well, that was 2011. And that was a long time ago.