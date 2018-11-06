Tuesday Update
-- The Tigers' symphony of ACC destruction could end up being unprecedented.
Over its first five games, Clemson escaped Texas A&M by two points and was extremely fortunate to get out of its own stadium with a four-point victory over Syracuse.
At the time, most folks would've laughed if you suggested the Tigers were about to commence an historic run of plunder in ACC games.
This was a popular topic during the preseason, yes. But as of September 29, this team was just trying to piece everything together with Kelly Bryant gone and Trevor Lawrence having suffered a concussion.
