Cade has taken that next step and that's what you want to see. He had a great spring. We don't put a lot on the spring game, good or bad. We evaluate him on what we've seen each and every day. Even this summer, he's done everything to take the next step to the point. He was a first-year starter and we are just so quick to crucify people if they're not some Johnny All-American when they first step on the field. If that's the standard some of the best quarterbacks would've never happened. Guys get better. If you're made of the right stuff you're going to get better. He has it all. And he's really not that far off. Mentions Bo Nix , and in his first couple years not many people were writing nice things about him.

-- Biggest thing on offense is making a big jump in Year 2 under Garrett Riley . Had a lot of injuries last season. But the biggest thing is taking a big jump with Cade , and in the totality of the offense.

Dabo Swinney just finished meeting with the media as he prepares for his 16th full season as head coach, his 22nd season as a coach in Clemson and his 35th in college football.

NOTE: Due to time constraints, this is an informal format with notables and quotables as we try to cover as much ground as possible with every Clemson assistant football coach and of course Dabo Swinney.

- Antonio Williams has been relentless. If I could pick one guy on this team who has transformed and gotten better in every area it's Antonio. Man, he has grown and matured. And who he is today compared to what he was when he got here, it's not even close. I'm really proud of him. He's setting the tone for us in that room this offseason, he and Adam Randall both.

-- They have a lot of experience on OL for the first time in a while.

-- All the WRs are healthy and that competition in the room is going to produce better results, they hope.

-- Shoring up pass defense was a big objective last year and they accomplished that. Hoping to do the same with pass offense this year, and better health and good depth make them confident that's going to happen.

-- Got to get better at FG. That hurt us, especially in the early part of the year.

-- How good can the front seven be this year? That's to be determined. They've got a lot to prove. We had two freshman All-Americans in Woods and Parker. Can they build on that? Neither of them were elite. They've got to take another step this year.

There's a lot of guys that have a lot to prove up front. Capehart, Page, Tre Williams.

-- Dabo points out they've been in the 94th percentile in winning the last three years with 30 wins.

"That's pretty good even though people say we've been horrible. For us to go from good to great we've got to win the close games. It's as simple as that."

-- He hasn't been on the field with TJ Moore yet. But he's a big body, has good collision balance and body control and elite ball skills. That's what we've seen on tape. We'll see what happens in camp.

-- Bryant Wesco just took to it right away. He's a natural. Was not overwhelmed. He needed a big January to August. He's not going to be a finished product, but he's made important strides. Biggest thing is the speed of the game didn't overwhelm him. Early in the spring game he looked like a freshman, but then he settled in to what I'd seen all spring.

-- He doesn't think there will be much of a learning curve for Woodaz at MIKE. He's just a natural.

-- On Jarvis Green: Good spring. He's a natural runner.

-- On Jay Haynes: We've seen flashes of him, but every time we've gotten excited about him he's been unavailable. We were literally getting ready to play him last year when he pulled a hamstring.

-- Keith Adams is different from everybody in the way he plays.

-- Dabo said there will be unintended consequences of an expanded playoff. Maybe a player on a 4-4 team opts out when his team is eliminated from the playoffs, and he heads to Arizona to start training for the NFL Draft.

-- On the importance of making a statement vs. UGA:

If you win it, it doesn't tell you a whole lot either because you've still got to go win the next game. It's a huge game, no question. UGA has been clearly the best team in college football the last three years in totality. Regardless of what happens you can't let that moment define you the rest of the season. You could beat UGA and get beat by App the next week. Or if you lose it could beat you two more times. You've got to move on to the next week. But this matchup is exciting. It's a great opportunity for both teams. It's big football right out of the gate.

-- Dabo said he was against the Black Friday game against South Carolina for several reasons. He was happy to do it in Columbia if that's what they want to do. But he wants what's best for Clemson and this town. The people in this town make their hay off those Saturdays. And for our students, for them coming back here on Friday after Thanksgiving with their family and create the type of atmosphere we want ... that's my perspective: What's best for our students? What's best for this town? What's best for our fans? What's best for recruiting? It's hard for recruits to leave their homes on Thanksgiving. And some of them are playing on Fridays. That was just my opinion, and I think Graham supported that.