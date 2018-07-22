Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

When Clemson's coaches acknowledged they are doing some study of other schools who have successfully juggled two-quarterback approaches, the sense I got was that they aren't talking about a 50/50 split of playing time that lasts through the year.

Before we go any further, it's necessary to point something out: While some folks on the outside think they know exactly what is going to happen, the reality on the inside is that not even the coaches know what's going to unfold.

Kelly Bryant was good enough last year to make you think he could hold onto the job in 2018. Trevor Lawrence was good enough during the spring, and during high school, to make you think he could challenge Bryant and even surpass him.