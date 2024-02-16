It marked the first time since 2010 and third time in history that Clemson, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, hit two grand slams in a game.

CLEMSON -- Alden Mathes and Nolan Nawrocki both hit grand slams and Cooper Blauser added a home run in No. 9 Clemson’s 14-3 victory over Xavier in the season opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday.

The Musketeers took advantage of a leadoff error to score two unearned runs in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, three singles to start the frame, including a leadoff single by Cam Cannarella to extend his hitting streak to 10 games dating to 2023, set up Mathes’ grand slam in his first plate appearance as a Tiger. With two outs, Cannarella belted a three-run double to cap Clemson’s seven-run, eight-hit first inning. Mathes is a graduate transfer. The former Richmond standout entered the season with 21 career homers.

Blauser led off the third inning with a homer, his first career hit, to give every Clemson starter at least one hit in the contest.

Nawrocki crushed a grand slam, his first career homer, in the fourth inning to up Clemson’s lead to 12-2, as every Tiger starter scored at least one run through the fourth inning.

The Tigers added two runs In the eighth inning.

Billy Barlow (1-0) earned the win by tossing 5.0 effective innings. He gave up just three hits, two unearned runs and no walks with two strikeouts. Drew Titsworth picked up 2.2 scoreless innings of relief for the Tigers. Rocco Reid allowed a hit and an earned run in 1.1 innings of relief.

Musketeer starter Luke Hoskins (0-1) suffered the loss.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

