BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Today Tigerillustrated.com unveils two new offensive line targets newly-hired Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke is now involved with.

After talking with contacts over the last 24 hours, we can tell you one is a highly-regarded prospect currently committed to another power 5 program that just lost its head coach.

Another is a name in the transfer portal and former four-star recruit Luke was involved with while he was an assistant coach at UGA.

We have all the details and more on other targets in our first update of the day.

TWO NEW OFFENSIVE LINE TARGETS EMERGE FOR LUKE, CLEMSON (For subscribers-only)

****************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!