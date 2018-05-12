THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

With family in Athens, not to mention its vibrant musical and dining scene, I try to get to the Classic City as much as possible.

And, invariably during the 75-mile drive, I'll ask myself: "Why don't Clemson and Georgia play every year?"

It just makes way too much dang sense. The extraordinarily close proximity, the rich history of high-stakes, higher-drama battles from the late-1970s and then well into the 1980s, and now the status of both football programs as major players on the national scene.

It sure as heck sounds like the two sides are close to sealing a deal to renew this rivalry, and from what we've been able to gather the earliest meeting would be 2024. But there's hope of both home-and-home and neutral-site arrangements, and our take is the more the better.