Parks Harber hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the first inning on a 3-2 pitch, the 12th pitch of his plate appearance. Clemson responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning on run-scoring doubles by Cooper Ingle and Billy Amick .

The Bulldogs, who evened the series 1-1 in the final game between the two teams during the 2023 regular season, improved to 20-17, while the Tigers dropped to 22-16.

CLEMSON -- Georgia held Clemson scoreless in the last seven innings in its 5-4 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

In the second inning, Will Taylor grounded a two-out, two-run single to give Clemson the lead.

Charlie Condon led off the third inning with a homer, then the Bulldogs tied the score later in the frame on Corey Collins’ sacrifice fly.

Georgia regained the lead in the fourth inning on Josh Stinson’s run-scoring double.

Reliever Collin Caldwell (2-0) earned the win by tossing 2.2 hitless and scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Leighton Finley pitched the ninth inning to record his third save of the year.

B.J. Bailey (1-2) suffered the loss. Tiger junior Ryan Ammons (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 14 pitches) made his first appearance since Feb. 24, when he suffered an arm injury.

Rocco Reid got the start for the Tigers, allowing one hit and two earned runs (31 pitches) in one inning. The Tigers used seven pitchers on the evening, including Nick Hoffmann (1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER), Reed Garris, Rob Hughes and Ty Olenchuk.

Ingle, Cam Cannarella and Amick had two hits apiece.

The Tigers travel to Raleigh to take on NC State in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

