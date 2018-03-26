Ticker
UGA four-star commit details Clemson interest

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

BUFORD, Ga. –- Clemson reined in the nation’s top defensive end last year, which is tied to its continued efforts to score a comparable blue-chipper this year.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star end Nolan Smith – a longtime Georgia commitment and the star of Sunday’s The Opening regional near Atlanta – remains in contact with his former IMG teammates now at Clemson: former five-star end Xavier Thomas as well as four-star linebacker Mike Jones.

