50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!

Sunday night we checked in with Bellflower (Calif.) 5-star quarterback and Clemson commit D.J. Uiagalelei on whether the Tigers' coaching staff shakeup would impact his recruiting.

We have the latest from the nation's No. 2 football recruit.

UIAGALELEI WEIGHS IN ON POTENTIAL CLEMSON STAFF SHAKEUP