BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

A year ago, upon the elevation of Cade Klubnik to Clemson's starting quarterback and DJ Uiagalelei's departure to Oregon State, what if we told you that in the fall of 2024 we'd see:

Uiagalelei and Klubnik squaring off in Tallahassee while Florida State and Clemson are squaring off with the ACC in court.

Yeah, we didn't have that on the bingo card. And none of you did either.

But here we are ...

UIAGALELEI's ROAD LESS TRAVELED (For subscribers-only)

***************************

BIG JANUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!