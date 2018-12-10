THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Nine days ago, Clemson successfully flushed Pitt out of a waterlogged ACC title game in large part because the Panthers couldn't throw the ball.

The Tigers' pass defense made a 502-yard improvement over a week's time from South Carolina to Pitt.

But reasonable people were not walking away celebrating the Panthers' pathetic 8 yards passing as resolution of Clemson's issues defending the air.

Clear-headed observers know that the ultimate test of this secondary will come in the College Football Playoff.

The premise of this writing is not to paint this as a fundamental matchup disadvantage that will cost Clemson a national title.

We do not know it will be a matchup disadvantage. We also know the Tigers are quite talented in the secondary, particularly at the two corner spots, and quite bent on atoning for what happened against Jake Bentley and South Carolina.