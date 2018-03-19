Ticker
Underdog story

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

A newspaper reporter from San Diego was trying to learn more about Clemson two days ago during Brad Brownell's off-day press conference.

And, clearly, he still had a lot more to learn.

The question went like this:

"With football at its height just a couple of years ago -- "

Brownell cut him off.

"We're still at a pretty high level, now. What did we make, Final Four? And we've got like, what, a Top 10 recruiting class? We're not going anywhere now. We're not quite a basketball school yet."

Brad Brownell's 25 wins ties a personal career-high and a single-season coaching best at Clemson.
