For a while now, since the aftermath of the opener at Duke, we have pushed back on the idea that the disintegration of a season has been the product of weird, flukey things.

Our stock position has remained the same as it was since we were all trying to process a three-touchdown loss to the Blue Devils:

You put the ball in danger as much as this team does, and that characteristic overrides bad bounces or bad breaks.

Having said all that, we believe there will be opportunities for this offense to not be known as the first at Clemson in 25 years to average less than 20 points per game in conference play -- opportunities to end this month on an upward trajectory rather than the rollercoaster pattern we've seen the past two months. And we explain why here ...

