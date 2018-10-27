THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel Willie Taggart told his players you don't ask for permission for greatness, that you go out and take it. The Seminoles were close to greatness Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium, just not in the way Taggart meant it. Tigerillustrated.com's In-game Thread - For Subscribers-only A great team was 53 yards away on the opposite sideline, and the turf that separated the two programs might as well have been the Gulf of Mexico. Florida State did need permission to do important things like score points and keep Clemson from scoring points.

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers races downfield Saturday on one of his two touchdown receptions. AP

The Tigers were not in the mood to grant it in a 59-10 annihilation. Fifty-nine to freaking 10. Not long ago, this rivalry had surpassed Alabama-LSU as the annual marquee showdown in college football. Not long ago, these two teams played some classics. This was a classic beatdown, tying a 1973 loss to Florida for the worst in FSU history. Reminiscent of three years ago when Clemson went to Miami and administered the 58-0 South Beach slap. And the surreal part about this assault, given that FSU was a giant so recently, was that almost no one was surprised -- surely not the bare-chested man in the nose-bleed seats who brought a book to read. Turned out he couldn't put it down. Clemson piled up 524 yards to FSU's 247, had 25 first downs and threw for 404 yards. Trevor Lawrence accounted for 314 of those yards on 20-of-37 passing with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Amari Rodgers had six catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns of 68 and 58 yards. Tee Higgins had six catches for 62 yards and two scores. Clemson had 14 tackles for loss and five sacks, pummeling Deondre Francois and limiting FSU to minus-21 yards on the ground. Christian Wilkins reached the end zone more than FSU's running backs did, toting it in from a yard out in the second quarter for a score that made it 21-0. And most of the Seminoles' yards came late when people were mostly preoccupied with the man reading that book; their first 12 possessions produced 83 yards. They ended up totaling 16 penalties for 134 yards. Less than a month ago, Clemson barely survived Syracuse by a 27-23 score. Since, the Tigers have edged their past three opponents by a score of 163-20.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates with tight end Garrett Williams Saturday moments after Williams scored a rushing touchdown versus Florida State. Getty

In 2015, 2016 and 2017 the Seminoles were wobbly entering their games with Clemson and people were thinking blowout. In each case, FSU rose to the moment and played its best and gave Clemson fits.

There was no way that was happening in this one. Not with Clemson rounding into championship form at a most opportune time. Not with Florida State's pathetic offensive line having surpassed Jeff Bowden atop the list of most reviled figures in the history of Seminoles football. Not with Francois playing about like Tajh Boyd did five years ago when FSU administered that destruction in Death Valley. Not with receivers dropping passes, punt returners dropping punts, offensive linemen committing false-start penalties, and multiple players getting ejected. The Seminoles' offense needed to play a perfect game to have a prayer. They weren't just less than perfect; they were barely above awful as Francois missed passes, guys like Cam Akers lost their cool, and guys like center Alec Eberle did things like snap the ball right into their own backsides. A 24-3 implosion at home against Virginia Tech in Taggart's debut felt like rock bottom at the time. Now it probably feels downright pleasant by comparison. To the point that some FSU fans are probably wishing Taggart would pack up his turnover backpack, leave town and turn this job over to someone else. Even when Clemson was punting on its first three possessions, it felt like the Tigers weren't far away from doing what they wanted offensively.

A happy Dabo Swinney exits Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday after his No. 2-ranked Tigers dealt Florida State its worst home loss in program history. Getty

Lawrence hit Justyn Ross for 41 yards on the final play of the first quarter, and the Tigers never looked back. You almost do a double-take when you look back and see that the score was 0-0 after 15 minutes. On its first three possessions, Clemson had 41 yards on 14 plays. The next four drives: 27 plays, 230 yards, four touchdowns. And the Tigers probably would've had more points in the quarter had Braden Galloway not dropped a fourth-down ball from Lawrence deep in FSU territory with eight seconds left. By that point, the only remaining suspense rested in whether Clemson could get points after a big punt return by Rodgers gave the Tigers the ball at the FSU 34. A holding penalty and a false-start infraction pushed the Tigers back, and you started to wonder if the Tigers did this on purpose just to sort of challenge themselves. By the end, the only source of stress was the ref giving Florida State an interception in the end zone instead of a Will Swinney touchdown that would have put Clemson up 66-3. Oh by the way, Clemson became the first ACC team to beat Florida State four consecutive years. And also won in Tallahassee on back-to-back tries for the first time ever. The Tigers are also 8-0 for the fourth time in the last eight years after having done it just three times in their history before Will Swinney's dad took over. That stuff was just a footnote on a day the Tigers put their foot on the Seminoles' throats. Taggart's players didn't have to ask for permission to witness greatness on the other side. And FSU fans didn't have to ask for permission to leave.

