Having covered him and been around him for six seasons, we can authoritatively say he does not do anything halfway.

When he's playing pick-up basketball at lunch during the week, he's not just in it for a good sweat. He's coming to compete and bury you.

He once coached youth flag football but had to give it up because of how seriously he was taking it.

So it should only follow that Brent Venables isn't merely an exceptional defensive coordinator. He's exceptional at everything his job requires, and that of course includes recruiting.