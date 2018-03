SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- No. 5 seed Clemson (25-9) will get a few days to prepare for No. 1 seed Kansas (29-7) in Omaha (Neb.) after punching its ticket to the Sweet 16 with a 84-53 win over No. 4 seed Auburn Sunday night in San Diego.

The following is Sunday night's postgame interviews for both Auburn and Clemson.