CLEMSON -- The cold, hard numerical fact jumps off the screen when you read it:

Clemson's defense was sixth in the ACC last year in total yardage allowed, at 334 yards a game.

GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Our dear readers don't need to be reminded of the broader context, because they know the context is greatness as it relates to Clemson defense.

Yet the statistical context is startling when you take a look at where last year's numbers stack up over the past decade: