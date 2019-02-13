Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 10:13:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia wideout sets return Clemson visit

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson continues to carry staying power with a notable pass-catcher who visited again last month.

Norfolk (Va.) Maury high-three star receiver KeAndre Lambert attended the Tigers’ elite junior day with his mother, coach and girlfriend.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}