Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 09:55:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Visit keeps Clemson in front for 4-star DB

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College four-star cornerback Luke Hill nearly pulled the trigger on a Clemson commitment two months ago.

The Tigers drew perhaps his only in-season college visit this past weekend, as Hill was joined by two teammates in attending the Tigers’ 41-7 pulverizing of N.C. State.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}