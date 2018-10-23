Visit keeps Clemson in front for 4-star DB
Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College four-star cornerback Luke Hill nearly pulled the trigger on a Clemson commitment two months ago.
The Tigers drew perhaps his only in-season college visit this past weekend, as Hill was joined by two teammates in attending the Tigers’ 41-7 pulverizing of N.C. State.
