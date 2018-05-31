Visit puts Clemson in the lead with Georgia pass-rusher
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson continues to gain steam with a defensive lineman it offered two weeks ago.
Winder (Ga.) Winder-Barrow’s Logan Cash visited campus Wednesday with a friend and two of his high school coaches.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news