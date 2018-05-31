Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-31 14:59:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Visit puts Clemson in the lead with Georgia pass-rusher

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson continues to gain steam with a defensive lineman it offered two weeks ago.

Winder (Ga.) Winder-Barrow’s Logan Cash visited campus Wednesday with a friend and two of his high school coaches.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}