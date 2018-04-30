Ticker
War games

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

CLEMSON -- Everyone in Clemson's football program was recently given rings commemorating three consecutive ACC championships.

Oh yeah, conference titles. Remember those?

These irresistible playoff showdowns with Alabama have sort of overshadowed everything else, and it's true now more than ever as we all wonder whether improved quarterback and receiver play will help the Tigers even the score against the Tide in January of 2019.

As if everything that enables a fourth consecutive titanic CFP matchup is just a given nowadays.

Kelly Bryant and several Clemson offensive players are shown here during the Tigers' spring game earlier this month.
