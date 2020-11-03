WATCH: A look back at D.J. Uiagalelei as a recruit
Check out this video package of Clemson 5-star true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei as a recruit.
Rivals.com billed the Bellflower (Calif.) product five stars in the recruiting process, third nationally overall regardless of position and No. 1 overall regardless of position in the state of California.
Uiagalelei will make his second consecutive start this weekend when No. 1 Clemson faces No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.
