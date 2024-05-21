BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It feels like blasphemy to say Clemson vs. Florida State in Tallahassee on October 5 is bigger than the season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The odds favor UGA winning in Atlanta on August 31. And as hard as that would be for Clemson fans to accept given their disdain for all things red and black and Kirby Smart, we believe it's still very much possible for the Tigers to lose the opener and have a big year.

Now try to tell yourself Clemson can go to Tallahassee and lose and still have a successful season.

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT TALLAHASSEE (For subscribers-only)

*********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!