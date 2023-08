BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

ACC's athletics directors met again yesterday afternoon/evening. The presidents are scheduled to meet over the next 24 hours.

We believe the next 18 hours are going to be really telling.

Where things stand this morning ...

WEDNESDAY A.M. UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!