BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's second major Insider of the week is here! Always loaded with intel. And always a must-read for hardcore Clemson football fans.

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- What one source told us about further opt-outs for Clemson's upcoming bowl game.

-- It's time we address Shane Beamer's in-game interaction with Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins last Saturday night in Columbia.

-- We have additional insight to share on Clemson four-star defensive end commit Darien Mayo.

WEDNESDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*************************************************

CONTINUED CYBER MONDAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!