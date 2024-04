BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, what one contact told us about wide receiver Antonio Williams recently.

What we are hearing on true freshman offensive lineman and former four-star recruit Elyjah Thurmon.

And the latest on true freshman defensive back and former four-star recruit Tavoy Feagin.

WEDNESDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

***********************

BIG APRIL DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!