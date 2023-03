Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Tigerillustrated.com has new information to report on former Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter who accepted an off-the-field role at UGA earlier this week, notably our confirmation of the college coaches who contacted Streeter since his departure from Clemson. One coach in particular may surprise you.

Also, as Clemson prepares to resume spring practice in a few days, we have additional team-related intel to share with subscribers.

WEDNESDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

Every Nike-branded Clemson apparel/gear item in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!