BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our second team update of the day, Tigerillustrated.com has more to report on numerous Clemson football players, particularly several true freshmen.

PICTURED on the front page: Five-star true freshman defensive lineman and Alabaster (Ala.) native Peter Woods.

WEDNESDAY EVENING CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Every ON SALE Clemson apparel/gear item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!