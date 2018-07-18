THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Brent Venables provided some clarity on two topics involving Tre Lamar.

Quite a few folks spent the winter wondering why Lamar didn't play in the Sugar Bowl.

Quite a few folks have spent the summer wondering why Lamar wasn't listed as the starter at MIKE linebacker on the post-spring depth chart.

Venables addressed both of these issues yesterday at Dabo Swinney's annual media golf outing.