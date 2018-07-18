Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-18 15:10:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Wednesday Football Nuggets

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Brent Venables provided some clarity on two topics involving Tre Lamar.

Quite a few folks spent the winter wondering why Lamar didn't play in the Sugar Bowl.

Quite a few folks have spent the summer wondering why Lamar wasn't listed as the starter at MIKE linebacker on the post-spring depth chart.

Venables addressed both of these issues yesterday at Dabo Swinney's annual media golf outing.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}