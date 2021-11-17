 TigerIllustrated - Wednesday Greene Update
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-17 06:26:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Wednesday Greene Update

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Decision day has arrived for Clemson's longstanding priority receiver target.

Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher four-star Andre Greene Jr. is set to reveal his college choice between 6:15-6:30 p.m.

We've worked this one rather tirelessly the last 24 hours. Here's what we've gathered and/or discerned:

You presumably saw Rivals.com regional analyst Adam Friedman's update Wednesday evening where Greene's father, Andre Sr., detailed last weekend's official visit.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}