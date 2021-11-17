Wednesday Greene Update

Decision day has arrived for Clemson's longstanding priority receiver target.

Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher four-star Andre Greene Jr. is set to reveal his college choice between 6:15-6:30 p.m.

We've worked this one rather tirelessly the last 24 hours. Here's what we've gathered and/or discerned:

You presumably saw Rivals.com regional analyst Adam Friedman's update Wednesday evening where Greene's father, Andre Sr., detailed last weekend's official visit.