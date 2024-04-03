BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We have the latest on a four-star defensive back who will soon be on Clemson's campus.

Why we're watching a Mid Atlantic defensive back who is firming up his summer official visit plans after picking up several major offers.

And we have more on an intriguing in-state prospect who was visited by Clemson assistant coach Nick Eason in January.

This is the first of two Insiders today at Tigerillustrated.com.

WEDNESDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

************************

BIG MARCH DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!